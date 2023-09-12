Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

California



KIDS AND FAMILY MINISTRY DIRECTOR. LifeHouse Church in Rocklin, California, is seeking a Kids and Families Ministry Director to join their team. This person will create and lead a dynamic team of staff and volunteers who partner with children (birth through 6th grade) and families to see many more kids come to faith and grow as disciples. The Kids and Families Ministry Director will provide caring leadership of all staff and volunteers by encouraging, empowering and equipping them and always by personally modeling our mission. This person will also effectively communicate vision and God’s Word and ably help in congregational care and connection. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/job/kids-and-families-ministry-director. (Posted 9-12-23)

Florida

PROJECT LEADER. The 6° Initiative, based out of Orlando, Florida, is looking for a person to lead the Togo Church Planting Project Leader in the country of Togo on the African Continent. As Project Leader, this person will lead in all areas of strategy and implementation for their respective project, oversee the staff, and collaborate with other Project Leaders in the Initiative. They are looking for a humble go-getter who desires to see the Kingdom of God multiplied to the darkest areas in the World. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/job/six-degree-initiative-church-planter-togo-west-africa/. (Posted 9-12-23)

Kentucky

ASSOCIATE PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Morehead, Ky., affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, seeks a full-time Associate Pastor. Responsibilities include leading the ministry to children and youth with a commitment to ministries of social justice and equality. The Associate Pastor will collaborate in the pastoral ministry of the entire church, including: assisting with planning and leading worship, pastoral care, and administration. have Completion or near completion of a graduate degree in ministerial studies preferred. While we are proud of our Baptist heritage, we are an ecumenically minded church and welcome people of all faith traditions or no faith tradition. We are an inclusive and open fellowship. Morehead, KY is located on Interstate 64 in eastern Kentucky, one hour east of Lexington. It is the home of Morehead State University in the heart of the Daniel Boone National Forest. Visit http://fbc-morehead.squarespace.com/associate-pastor-search for application instructions. (Posted 9-7-23)

BI-VOCATIONAL PASTOR. Caney Fork Baptist Church is in rural Owen County, Kentucky. The church was constituted on October 10, 1846; the original building was completed in 1848 and in 1898 the congregation moved forward with building a new structure. The first meeting in the newly built sanctuary was August 5, 1899. Caney Fork has a rich history of serving God and the Rockdale community. The church is seeking a bi-vocational pastor who has a passion to lead souls to Christ, the congregation in worship and to continue with the work God has called Caney Fork to do. The pastor we seek will be a God-called Southern Baptist who adheres to the Baptist Faith & Message. The church serves a rural community but is an easy drive from nearby Georgetown as well as Lexington and northern Kentucky. We are praying for a pastor who has an Acts 1:8 strategy for reaching the local community as well as the state, nation and world with the Gospel by working cooperatively with other SBC churches. For more information or to apply for this position, please email [email protected] or [email protected]. (Posted 8-29-23)

PASTOR. First Baptist Church, in Winchester, Kentucky, an unaffiliated Baptist church, is prayerfully seeking a pastor. God is present in connecting us with a pastor who wishes to serve, lead, and find a home in our community. Essential leadership skills include collaborating with staff, men and women deacons, volunteers, and community leaders. The candidate must be a good listener and communicator, have conflict resolution abilities, and be comfortable with technology. Our pastor must advocate for our children’s department, our elderly congregation, encourage updating our structures, and appropriately counsel and visit those in need. We incorporate traditional and some contemporary elements during Sunday worship. Our leader must exhibit openness, caring, approachability, a sense of humor, mature sense of self, and be goal oriented. We are responding to questions and accepting resumes, letters of inquiry, and statements of beliefs at https://www.fbcwinchesterky.com/prospective-candidates. Please contact us at [email protected] with questions. (Posted 7-31-23)

Massachusetts

CHURCH PLANTER. Church planting can be the most fulfilling and yet the hardest task for a pastor to successfully complete. Converge Northeast is looking for a church planter for the Great Barrington, Massachusetts area. This Planting Pastor will receive financial, technical, and spiritual support. However, the ideal candidate must also be able to raise financial support and develop this congregation independently. To lead a thriving church plant, the candidate must bring energy and enthusiasm and be able to successfully communicate vision so that people will commit financially and spiritually to be a partner in this church plant. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/job/converge-northeast-church-planter-great-barrington-massachusetts/. (Posted 9-12-23)

Missouri

ASSOCIATE PASTOR Kirkwood Baptist Church, St. Louis, MO, (KBC) is seeking an Associate Pastor with Students and Families who is responsible for providing leadership, oversight, and care to the students and children of KBC. This role encompasses students from birth to 18 years old and their families. This pastor will work primarily as the youth minister to the congregation, will oversee the children’s ministries and volunteers, while ministering to the entire congregation. A completed job description can be found at Job Description. Resumes should be submitted to Matthew Vandagriff at [email protected]. (Posted 8-25-23)

NewYork

ASSOCIATE MINISTER. DeWitt Community Church, located just outside Syracuse, NY, seeks to call an associate minister to live out their ministry calling in our 1,800-member church in one or more of the following areas of ministry gifts: community outreach, discipleship, and small groups, missions, congregational care, or student ministry. For more information, see https://www.dewittchurch.org/employment/. (Posted 8-11-23)

NorthCarolina

ASSOCIATE PASTOR; FAMILIES AND FAITH FORMATION. The First Baptist Church of Wilson, NC, (www.firstbaptistwilson.com), is seeking a full-time minister to join our staff as Associate Pastor: Families and Faith Formation. The primary focus of this position will be providing the leadership, development, and implementation of ministry for families with children (birth through elementary school) along with other administrative and pastoral duties. For more information, you can find the full job description with compensation information here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hDoL0vF6ERMWFC8DSwqWUnlOHk9_PqIj/view?usp=drivesdk. Any interested candidate may submit a resume via email to [email protected]. (Posted 8-2-23)

Tennessee

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Jefferson City, TN, seeks a full-time Senior Pastor who will come alongside us as we discern together God’s mission for our church. A prospective candidate must submit a resume by email to [email protected], which includes: Full Name and title. Confidential Email address, mailing address and cellphone number (if available). A brief history of education and employment. Three supporting references with name, position and confidential contact information. The pastor is the leader of pastoral ministries in the church, who works with the deacons, church committees and the ministerial staff to lead the church in the performance of its tasks: To engage in a fellowship of worship, witness, education, ministry, and proclamation; To proclaim the gospel to believers and unbelievers; To care for the church’s members and other persons in the community. For further information about First Baptist Church, please refer to our website: https://www.fbcjeff.org/. (Posted 8-8-23)

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill, located in downtown Nashville, TN, is seeking a full-time Senior Pastor who will serve as steward and servant leader of the congregation in all matters of faith and spiritual governance. First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill, has a 176-year history grounded in pre-Civil War and post-Civil War development, a growth spanning the 1900s, a life steeped in civil rights and social justice, and a life of adjustment to the challenges of the 2000’s. The successful candidate for the Senior Pastor position at First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill, will now lead this congregation as it embraces the current shifts in urban renewal, gentrification, and the changing role of the twenty-first century, historically black church. Please visit our website at https://www.firstbaptistcapitolhill.org/ for more details including how to submit your resume for this opportunity. (Posted 7-31-23)

Texas

ASSISTANT OR ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OR PRACTICAL THEOLOGY. Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary seeks an Assistant or Associate Professor of Practical Theology (Tenure–track or Tenured) who can start August 1, 2024. Details for this position can be found at http://apply.interfolio.com/127872. (Posted 8-30-23)

DIRECTOR OF MISSIONS. Waco Regional Baptist Association is accepting resumes for a full-time Director of Missions with salary and benefits. A job description, including qualifications, is available at http://wacobaptists.org/directorsearch/. Send resumes to [email protected] by October 27. (Posted 8-30-23)

Virginia

MINISTER OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES. Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Earlysville, Va., is seeking a new full-time pastoral staff member to lead our ministries with children and their families. Interested candidates can submit a resume and cover letter to [email protected]. See position description and details HERE. (9-1-23)

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Four Mile Creek Baptist Church, Henrico, VA, is seeking the full-time pastor that God has prepared for our Church. Our church, constituted in 1781, is located approximately ten miles East of Richmond, VA on historic State Route 5. We are seeking a visionary leader who is excited about their calling: exhibits interpersonal skills described in 1 Corinthians 13: 4-7; is a dynamic and energetic disciple builder, mission minded; possesses strong preaching and leadership skills; and a shepherd who is vigilant in maintaining contact with all church members. Our church is community minded and actively involved in missions and ready to move forward to reach all families young and old. The pastor, staff and church members, working together, will strive to be effective witnesses to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ in our community. Please send all resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 7-25-23)

