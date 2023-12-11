Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Arkansas

WORSHIP PASTOR. The Church at Rock Creek in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a place where people from all walks of life fit in and find opportunities to grow. The church’s mission is “taking Jesus as He is to people as they are.” We are looking for a Worship Pastor to join our team. This person will provide music that leads the church to worship Jesus and pastor those who are in the Worship Ministry of the church. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/job/church-at-rock-creek-worship-pastor-little-rock-arkansas/. (Posted 10-23-23)

California

FULL-TIME LEAD PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Monterey, CA, is seeking a Lead Pastor is to serve as Full-time Lead Pastor by modeling a life of godly, Christ-centered servant leadership, and by providing pastoral care, biblical teaching, and spiritual equipping to its members. His primary responsibility before the Lord and the church is to preach, pray, proclaim the gospel, and pour himself into the church body. We are a small church of approximately 50 attendees on Sunday, looking for a leader to revitalize our ministry to reach our local area. If interested, please click this link to apply: https://www.fbcmonterey.org/employment. (Posted 11-7-23)

Florida

PASTOR. New Covenant Baptist Church of DeLand, Florida, seeks a bi-vocational pastor to lead a supportive community where all who search are welcome, where all are free to find their own relationship to God, and where it is safe to question what it means to follow Christ. Our church seeks to be an open and inclusive community. Founded in 2013, we are associated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. Worship services are traditional and liturgical. Although our attendance at worship averages less than 50, we are actively involved in outreach programs for our community. The candidate for this position should hold an advanced degree from an accredited seminary (MDiv preferred) with experience in ministerial leadership. The position will involve twenty to thirty hours. Interested applicants should submit their resume and cover letter to [email protected]. Application review begins January 22, 2023. For more information about New Covenant Baptist Church, go to www.newcovenantbaptist.net. (Posted 12-4-23)

Georgia

DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATE. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is seeking a Development Associate to join the Fund Development team. The position oversees all the administrative functions of fund development to include gifts/data entry using online platforms such as Salesforce and Classy, maintenance of accurate donor data, acknowledgement of gifts, and ensuring a seamless process for giving to the organization. The Development Associate will effectively execute the processes needed to successfully implement all fund development campaigns and efforts throughout the year as well as provide administrative support to the Chief Development Officer and the fund development team by participating in all fundraising activities including donor and public relations, direct mail appeals and special events. To see a full job description and apply for this role, please visit https://cbf.net/employment. (Posted 12-7-23)

DIGITAL STRATEGY SPECIALIST. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is seeking a creative and tech-savvy Digital Strategy Specialist to join our Identity and Communications team. This individual will play a key role in crafting and executing a comprehensive digital strategy to promote CBF’s mission and connect with our diverse audiences. The Digital Strategy Specialist will oversee social media channels, manage website updates, develop compelling digital content and lead the staff in embracing digital content with more traditional media. To view the full job description for this position, please visit https://cbf.net/employment .Cover letters and resumes should be sent to [email protected]. (Posted 11-13-23)

Indiana

DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS. Graceland Church in New Albany, Indiana, is looking for a Director of Operations to join their team. This person will provide oversight of the business side of Graceland Church. These areas include the ongoing leadership and management of Graceland’s finances and accounting, facilities, human resources, compliance and legal issues, and project management. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/job/graceland-church-director-of-operations-new-albany-indiana/. (Posted 10-23-23)

STUDENT MINISTER. Graceland Church in New Albany, Indiana, is looking for a Student Minister to join their team. As part of the NextGen team at Graceland Church, the Student Minister will be responsible for leading and implementing ministry within the New Albany campus. Graceland Church is one church in multiple locations. The Student Minister will lead centralized efforts and serve as the central leader for student ministry across all campuses. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/job/graceland-church-student-minister-new-albany-indiana/. (Posted 10-23-23)

Kansas

ASSISTANT/ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR AND CONTEXTUALIZED LEARNING DIRECTOR. Central Baptist Theological Seminary, Shawnee, Kansas, is seeking a full-time Assistant/Associate Professor and Contextualized Learning Director. Start date is Nov. 27. 2023, but all applications will continue to be received and reviewed until the position is filled. Check here for job description and how to apply: https://www.cbts.edu/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Assistant-Professor-Job-Posting-2023.pdf. (Posted 10-23-23)

Kentucky

ASSOCIATE PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Morehead Kentucky, affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, is seeking a full-time associate pastor. Visit https://www.fbc-morehead.org/associate-pastor-search for application details. (Posted 11-30-23)

INTERIM MINISTER/DIRECTOR OF MUSIC AND WORSHIP. The First Baptist Church of Middletown, Kentucky, is located in an Eastern suburb of Louisville. We have a blended worship style, which includes an adult Sanctuary Choir and small orchestra. We have one worship service on Sunday mornings. We partner with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and Cooperative Baptist Fellowship Kentucky for missions. We are seeking an Interim Minister or Director of Music and Worship for a part-time employee averaging twenty hours per week. Duties include planning, coordinating, and leading a Sunday morning worship service and Wednesday evening Sanctuary Choir rehearsal. The position will begin at the end of January, 2024. A detailed job description is available at the church’s website at www.fbcmtown.org. Send a resume/cover letter to [email protected] or mail to: Personnel Committee, First Baptist Church, 11721 Main Street, Middletown, KY 40243. (Posted 10-26-23)

Maryland

SENIOR PASTOR. Village Baptist Church, Bowie, Md., is seeking an ordained, preferably Baptist, minister with a minimum of 3-5 years of pastoral ministry experience and a Master’s-level degree (preferably Master of Divinity) from an Association of Theological Schools-accredited educational institution. We are seeking a candidate who takes preaching preparation seriously and engages missionally, both locally and globally. This candidate will come to our multicultural, multiethnic, highly congregationally led church community, which is looking to grow, in Prince George’s County, MD, located in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. Please see the detailed position description at http://villagebaptistbowie.org/pastor_position.html. To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to [email protected]. This position will remain open until filled. (Posted 12-7-23)

Missouri

FULL-TIME WORSHIP PASTOR. Waymark Church, a Bible-based, relevant, fast-paced, financially secure, and growing church in SW Missouri, is seeking a full-time Worship Pastor (Leader). Waymark worship has a very established group of talented and faithful volunteers in our praise band and praise singers as well as alternates. Waymark transitioned from a blended style of music to mostly contemporary worship and our multi-generational congregation has embraced this move. We are now averaging 340 on Sunday mornings. Waymark Church currently has four full-time ministers (Senior Pastor, Student Pastor, Worship Pastor and Children’s Ministry Director), as well as a full-time Secretary. If you are seeking to be a part of a growing movement that is Bible-based and very involved in our community. If you are gifted in music and proficient in the administration of a large team, please send your resume to: [email protected]. You can also check out our website: www.waymarkchurch.com. (Posted 11-21-23)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF WORSHIP AND ENGAGEMENT. Holmeswood Baptist Church in Kansas City, MO, is a “faith community who worships and strives to embody the inclusive love of Jesus the Christ. In this church, we believe your mind is as beautiful as your soul. Life has no easy answers, but when we walk together in the inclusive love of Christ, we can make Kansas City a better place everyone.” Holmeswood partners with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. We support both men and women in all aspects of church leadership. And we are an open/affirming congregation. We are accepting resumes for a full-time staff position. The Associate Pastor of Worship and Engagement will be responsible for providing leadership and oversight to worship and the participant experience at Holmeswood. A detailed job description is found at www.holmeswood.org. Resumes and/or questions can be sent to [email protected]. (Posted 11-13-23)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF FAMILIES & MISSIONS. Holmeswood Baptist Church in Kansas City, MO, is a “faith community who worships and strives to embody the inclusive love of Jesus the Christ. We believe your mind is as beautiful as your soul. Life has no easy answers, but when we walk together in the inclusive love of Christ, we can make Kansas City a better place everyone.” holmeswood partners with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. We support both men and women in all aspects of church leadership and are an open/affirming congregation. We are accepting resumes for the full-time position of Associate Pastor of Families & Missions. This person provides leadership for individuals birth through twelfth grade and their guardians and serves as the staff liaison to the Mission Council. The individual will be expected to preach on occasion. A detailed job description is found at www.holmeswood.org. Resumes can be sent to [email protected]. (Posted 11-13-23)

NewYork

ASSOCIATE MINISTER. DeWitt Community Church, DeWitt, NY, a 1700-member church seeks a full-time associate minister with gifts in discipleship, outreach, mission, education, or student ministry. For more information, please visit dewittchurch.org/employment. (Posted 10-31-23)

NorthCarolina

SENIOR MINISTER. Lakeside Church, Rocky Mount, N.C., is seeking a senior minister. Our minister of 25 years will retire effective January 31, 2024, and we are seeking a new senior minister to provide spiritual leadership for our church and bring in new ideas and renewed vigor. We encourage anyone interested in this position to visit the Pastor Search page of our website (https://lakesidechurchrmt.org) and to view our Church Profile, Strategic Planning report, worship services and current activities and programs. We hope to attract a new senior minister and spiritual leader who will appreciate and respect Lakeside’s foundation and approach and help us build upon it to grow and reach out in exciting ways. Interested candidates may contact Samuel W. Johnson, Lakeside Church, 605 Rivera Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27803; [email protected]. (Posted 11-14-23)

SouthCarolina

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Greenwood, SC, deeply committed to “Seeking His Heart and Being His Hands,” invites applications for the full-time position of Senior Pastor. In alignment with our vision of “living, loving, and serving in the name of Christ”, the successful candidate will exemplify a personal relationship with Jesus and guide our congregation in fulfilling our mission through effective witnessing, community engagement, daily discipleship, and prudent stewardship of resources. This spiritual leader will play a pivotal role in enhancing our participation in the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and ensuring that all actions are undertaken in the name of Jesus. We invite interested candidates to review our Church Profile and additional information about this position and our church at www.fbcgwd.org/pastorsearch . Please submit resumes to [email protected] or through the church website. (Posted 10-31-23)

Tennessee

SENIOR PASTOR. Mount Calvary Baptist Church (MCBC), located in Knoxville, TN, is a caring church that ministers to the mind, body, and soul, and reaches out to the community. MCBC is seeking a full-time Senior Pastor who will lead our congregation. Believing that God is the One who calls pastors to shepherd his people (Jeremiah 3:15), MCBC is prayerfully seeking God’s choice for the position of Senior Pastor. Our current pastor will be retiring November 1, 2023, after 43 years of service. For additional information go to https://mtcalvaryknox.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Senior_Pastor_Job_Description_Pulpit_Subcommittee_FINAL.pdf. (Posted 10-23-23)

Virginia

MINISTER OF COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT. West End Baptist Church, North Dinwiddie, VA, seeks a Minister of Community Engagement to reach out to the community in response to needs expressed by the community. This minister will help the church develop connections, especially with young families, that meet those needs and create valid opportunities to share the gospel and encourage church participation. Preferred candidates should have some college training from an accredited university, some seminary training a plus. The successful candidate will have a minimum of 3 years serving in community engagement work, with formal training in community engagement and/or equivalent transferable skills. Candidates must have verifiable success in community engagement. This full-time position is initially authorized for two years. Interested candidates may submit a resume and cover letter by emailing [email protected]. Deadline December 15, 2023. The job description and qualifications may be downloaded at the following links: Job Description and Qualifications. (Posted 11-2-23)

LEAD PASTOR. Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., is seeking a Lead Pastor. We are looking for an energetic leader to partner with the Church Council to implement and guard the integrity of the mission, vision and culture of Bon Air Baptist Church. The Lead Pastor will lead the church in worship through dynamic preaching and collaborate with staff and lay leaders to equip church members to proclaim the gospel, care for one another and minister to others in the community. For a full job description and instructions to apply, use this link to our website: https://bonairbaptist.org/jobs/. (Posted 10-10-23)

AND MORE-Virtual positions

MINISTER OF COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT. Digital Community Organizer, Faithful America: Faithful America is the nation’s largest online community of grassroots Christians working for love and social justice, and against Christian nationalism. We are seeking an early-to-mid-career, digitally savvy professional with a background in either the church or community organizing. This role will facilitate the creation of virtual community cohorts of our members, train and support those cohorts, and turn them towards local organizing and mobilization in support of a more inclusive church and multiracial democracy – and against white Christian nationalism. The position is remote and candidates can be based anywhere in the contiguous United States. The salary range is $60,000-65,000, and the deadline to apply is November 19. To learn more about the position or to apply, visit https://faithful-america.breezy.hr/p/40aaaf3e6f91-digital-community-organizer. To learn more about Faithful America, visit https://faithfulamerica.org/. (Posted 11-2-23)

