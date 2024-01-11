Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Florida

PASTOR. New Covenant Baptist Church of DeLand, Florida, seeks a bi-vocational or part-time pastor. Founded in 2013, we are associated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and seek to be an open and inclusive community. Worship services are traditional and liturgical. Although our attendance at worship averages less than 50, we are actively involved in outreach programs for our community. The candidate for this position should hold an advanced degree from an accredited seminary (MDiv preferred). The position will involve twenty to thirty hours per week. Interested applicants should submit their resume and cover letter to [email protected].. For more information about New Covenant Baptist Church, go to www.newcovenantbaptist.net. (Posted 1-11-24)

Back to top of page

Georgia

DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATE. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is seeking a Development Associate to join the Fund Development team. The position oversees all the administrative functions of fund development to include gifts/data entry using online platforms such as Salesforce and Classy, maintenance of accurate donor data, acknowledgement of gifts, and ensuring a seamless process for giving to the organization. The Development Associate will effectively execute the processes needed to successfully implement all fund development campaigns and efforts throughout the year as well as provide administrative support to the Chief Development Officer and the fund development team by participating in all fundraising activities including donor and public relations, direct mail appeals and special events. To see a full job description and apply for this role, please visit https://cbf.net/employment. (Posted 12-7-23)

Back to top of page

Kentucky

SENIOR PASTOR. Third Baptist Church of Owensboro, Kentucky is seeking a full-time senior pastor. TBC is a compassionate community church with a traditional worship style and a rich history of ministry. Theologically moderate, TBC partners with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship on state, national, and global ministries. Additional information about the church is available at thirdbaptist.com . Inquiries and resumes: Third Baptist Church, Attention: Pastor Search Committee, 527 Allen Street, Owensboro, KY 42303 or [email protected]. (Posted 1-7-24)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Morehead Kentucky, affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, is seeking a full-time associate pastor. Visit https://www.fbc-morehead.org/associate-pastor-search for application details. (Posted 11-30-23)

Back to top of page

Maryland

SENIOR PASTOR. Village Baptist Church, Bowie, Md., is seeking an ordained, preferably Baptist, minister with a minimum of 3-5 years of pastoral ministry experience and a Master’s-level degree (preferably Master of Divinity) from an Association of Theological Schools-accredited educational institution. We are seeking a candidate who takes preaching preparation seriously and engages missionally, both locally and globally. This candidate will come to our multicultural, multiethnic, highly congregationally led church community, which is looking to grow, in Prince George’s County, MD, located in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. Please see the detailed position description at http://villagebaptistbowie.org/pastor_position.html. To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to [email protected]. This position will remain open until filled. (Posted 12-7-23)

Back to top of page

Missouri

FULL-TIME WORSHIP PASTOR. Waymark Church, a Bible-based, relevant, fast-paced, financially secure, and growing church in SW Missouri, is seeking a full-time Worship Pastor (Leader). Waymark worship has a very established group of talented and faithful volunteers in our praise band and praise singers as well as alternates. Waymark transitioned from a blended style of music to mostly contemporary worship and our multi-generational congregation has embraced this move. We are now averaging 340 on Sunday mornings. Waymark Church currently has four full-time ministers (Senior Pastor, Student Pastor, Worship Pastor and Children’s Ministry Director), as well as a full-time Secretary. If you are seeking to be a part of a growing movement that is Bible-based and very involved in our community. If you are gifted in music and proficient in the administration of a large team, please send your resume to: [email protected]. You can also check out our website: www.waymarkchurch.com. (Posted 11-21-23)

Back to top of page

Nebraska

PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Norfolk, Nebraska, is seeking an experienced pastor with a graduate degree, commitment to ongoing education, and flexible leadership style. Responsibilities include crafting Bible-based sermons, active participation in worship, and overseeing ministry teams. The candidate should dedicate a minimum of 40 hours per week, engaging in visitations, Bible studies, and community events. Conducting ceremonies, participating in denominational activities, and contributing to the local ministerial association are essential. Regular reporting to the Leadership Council and addressing concerns with the pastoral relations committee is required. Visit http://abcnebraska.com/church-pastor-openings/ for more information. (Posted 1-11-24)

PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Blair, Nebraska, is in search of their next pastor. To best serve the congregation of First Baptist Church, the pastoral candidate should demonstrate the following attributes: A respectful and servant leadership style, with self-control, honesty, trustworthiness, humility and spiritual maturity. A high-quality Bible teacher. Willingness to work closely with the congregation and abide by the constitution and bylaws. Provide sound biblical guidance on physical and spiritual matters that impact the church. Foster relationships with other local congregations and engage with the Blair community. Visit members of the congregation, including those in hospitals, care centers, and those who are shut-in, as well as active members. Previous pastoral experience is preferred. Willing to be ordained, or have existing ordination recognized by the American Baptist Churches of Nebraska. For more information visit http://abcnebraska.com/church-pastor-openings/. Email Rev. Dr. Greg Mamula your resume at [email protected]. (Posted 1-7-24)

Back to top of page

NorthCarolina

MINISTER OF WELCOME AND CONNECTION. Ardmore Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, seeks to reach people through loving hospitality and by helping them to make formational, relational, and missional connections in their lives. A vital position in that endeavor is our Minister of Welcome and Connection. We are seeking a friendly, welcoming, and strategically-minded individual who feels called to serve in this role. This part-time position serves as a member of our Pastoral Staff and will be tasked with strengthening our church’s culture of welcome and also to help craft pathways of connection for both new and long-time members of Ardmore Baptist Church. A detailed job description can be found at https://www.ardmorebaptist.org/employment-opportunities/ and resumes can be sent to [email protected]. (Posted 1-11-24)

Back to top of page

Virginia

PASTOR. Join us in Kilmarnock, Virginia, and become the next Pastor of Kilmarnock Baptist Church! Our previous Pastor recently retired, and we are looking for someone to lead us full-time or part-time and help us grow in our faith. Our congregation consists mostly of retired members, with an average weekly attendance of 50, and we also have a wider audience through our radio and YouTube broadcasts. We are committed to becoming a God-powered and Spirit-led church, guided by prayer and following the Holy Spirit’s lead. We believe in letting go of our comfort zones and working with other Christians to discern God’s plan. As our Pastor, you will have the opportunity to exhibit the interpersonal skills described in 1 Corinthians 13: 4-7 and be diligent in keeping in touch with our church members. We seek a candidate who shares our beliefs and values and is aligned with the BGAV and CBF. If this sounds like you, please visit our website at www.kilmarnockbaptist.net to learn more about our church and the area. We encourage you to submit your resumes to [email protected] before February 18, 2024, and join us in this exciting journey of faith and service. (Posted 1-7-24)

Back to top of page

AND MORE