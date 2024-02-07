Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Florida

PASTOR. New Covenant Baptist Church of DeLand, Florida, seeks a bi-vocational or part-time pastor. Founded in 2013, we are associated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and seek to be an open and inclusive community. Worship services are traditional and liturgical. Although our attendance at worship averages less than 50, we are actively involved in outreach programs for our community. The candidate for this position should hold an advanced degree from an accredited seminary (MDiv preferred). The position will involve twenty to thirty hours per week. Interested applicants should submit their resume and cover letter to [email protected].. For more information about New Covenant Baptist Church, go to www.newcovenantbaptist.net. (Posted 1-11-24)

Kentucky

SENIOR PASTOR. Third Baptist Church of Owensboro, Kentucky is seeking a full-time senior pastor. TBC is a compassionate community church with a traditional worship style and a rich history of ministry. Theologically moderate, TBC partners with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship on state, national, and global ministries. Additional information about the church is available at thirdbaptist.com . Inquiries and resumes: Third Baptist Church, Attention: Pastor Search Committee, 527 Allen Street, Owensboro, KY 42303 or [email protected]. (Posted 1-7-24)

Missouri

ASSOCIATE PASTOR. Kirkwood Baptist Church (KBC), St. Louis, Mo., is seeking an Associate Pastor with Students and Families who is responsible for providing leadership, oversight, and care to the students and children of KBC. This role encompasses students from birth to 18 years old and their families. This pastor will work primarily as the youth minister to the congregation, will oversee the children’s ministries and volunteers, while ministering to the entire congregation. A completed job description can be found at Job Description. Resumes should be submitted to Matthew Vandagriff at [email protected]. (Posted 1-23-24)

Nebraska

PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Norfolk, Nebraska, is seeking an experienced pastor with a graduate degree, commitment to ongoing education, and flexible leadership style. Responsibilities include crafting Bible-based sermons, active participation in worship, and overseeing ministry teams. The candidate should dedicate a minimum of 40 hours per week, engaging in visitations, Bible studies, and community events. Conducting ceremonies, participating in denominational activities, and contributing to the local ministerial association are essential. Regular reporting to the Leadership Council and addressing concerns with the pastoral relations committee is required. Visit http://abcnebraska.com/church-pastor-openings/ for more information. (Posted 1-11-24)

PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Blair, Nebraska, is in search of their next pastor. To best serve the congregation of First Baptist Church, the pastoral candidate should demonstrate the following attributes: A respectful and servant leadership style, with self-control, honesty, trustworthiness, humility and spiritual maturity. A high-quality Bible teacher. Willingness to work closely with the congregation and abide by the constitution and bylaws. Provide sound biblical guidance on physical and spiritual matters that impact the church. Foster relationships with other local congregations and engage with the Blair community. Visit members of the congregation, including those in hospitals, care centers, and those who are shut-in, as well as active members. Previous pastoral experience is preferred. Willing to be ordained, or have existing ordination recognized by the American Baptist Churches of Nebraska. For more information visit http://abcnebraska.com/church-pastor-openings/. Email Rev. Dr. Greg Mamula your resume at [email protected]. (Posted 1-7-24)

NewYork

DIRECTOR OF MINISTRY FOR FAMILIES AND CHILDREN. Plymouth Church, a thriving 400-member church in Brooklyn, New York, is seeking a Director of Ministry to Families and Children. Our congregation includes families, particularly those with young children, and a large number of professionals. We seek an energetic minister who will be involved in the development, implementation, and coordination of programs and ministries to welcome, support, and disciple the families and children of Plymouth Church and the community. Send resumes or inquiries to our Senior Minister, Dr. Brett Younger, by email at [email protected] or Plymouth Church, 75 Hicks Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201. (Posted 1-28-24)

NorthCarolina

MINISTER OF WELCOME AND CONNECTION. Ardmore Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, seeks to reach people through loving hospitality and by helping them to make formational, relational, and missional connections in their lives. A vital position in that endeavor is our Minister of Welcome and Connection. We are seeking a friendly, welcoming, and strategically-minded individual who feels called to serve in this role. This part-time position serves as a member of our Pastoral Staff and will be tasked with strengthening our church’s culture of welcome and also to help craft pathways of connection for both new and long-time members of Ardmore Baptist Church. A detailed job description can be found at https://www.ardmorebaptist.org/employment-opportunities/ and resumes can be sent to [email protected]. (Posted 1-11-24)

Virginia

PASTOR. Join us in Kilmarnock, Virginia, and become the next Pastor of Kilmarnock Baptist Church! Our previous Pastor recently retired, and we are looking for someone to lead us full-time or part-time and help us grow in our faith. Our congregation consists mostly of retired members, with an average weekly attendance of 50, and we also have a wider audience through our radio and YouTube broadcasts. We are committed to becoming a God-powered and Spirit-led church, guided by prayer and following the Holy Spirit’s lead. We believe in letting go of our comfort zones and working with other Christians to discern God’s plan. As our Pastor, you will have the opportunity to exhibit the interpersonal skills described in 1 Corinthians 13: 4-7 and be diligent in keeping in touch with our church members. We seek a candidate who shares our beliefs and values and is aligned with the BGAV and CBF. If this sounds like you, please visit our website at www.kilmarnockbaptist.net to learn more about our church and the area. We encourage you to submit your resumes to [email protected] before February 18, 2024, and join us in this exciting journey of faith and service. (Posted 1-7-24)

WestVirginia

PASTOR. Fifth Avenue Baptist Church of Huntington, WV, a member of the American Baptist and WV Baptist Conventions, is actively and prayerfully seeking our next Lead Pastor. Founded in 1872, our downtown church has a rich history of being a loving and welcoming part of our unique community. Our congregation is comprised of multi-generational families, couples, young families, and regular attendees. We seek a strong leader who will work collaboratively with our hardworking staff, enthusiastic church leadership, and our local community leaders. Worship attendance averages 150, and is traditionally liturgical with a blend of contemporary elements, centered around Christ-focused sermons. We are a motivated, dynamic, diverse, and compassionate congregation focused on loving God and our hurting world. Interested candidates with an advanced degree (MDiv preferred) from an accredited seminary may submit their application and resume here: http://fifthavenuebaptist.org/about-us/pastoral-search. (Posted 2-7-24)

AND MORE

DIRECTOR OF ADVOCATING. The Director of Advocating for Women in Ministry is a new full-time, remote role on the Baptist Women in Ministry (BWIM) team and will be responsible for coordinating BWIM’s current advocacy initiatives and developing new opportunities to advocate for the full affirmation of women in ministry in Baptist life. BWIM’s advocacy efforts include encouraging and equipping Baptist congregations to affirm, value, and elevate women in ministry and leadership, and growing a movement to embed gender equity in Baptist life and communities. Desired qualifications include a master’s degree from an accredited seminary or divinity school, 7+ years of experience in positions connected to Baptist ministry and leadership, demonstrated commitment to equity for women in ministry, and capacity for navigating complex issues, and organizing people, programs, and initiatives to affect change within religious communities. Find more information at www.bwim.info/job-openings. Applications close on February 28, 2024. (Posted 1-28-24)

