Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Florida

PASTOR. New Covenant Baptist Church of DeLand, Florida, seeks a bi-vocational or part-time pastor. Founded in 2013, we are associated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and seek to be an open and inclusive community. Worship services are traditional and liturgical. Although our attendance at worship averages less than 50, we are actively involved in outreach programs for our community. The candidate for this position should hold an advanced degree from an accredited seminary (MDiv preferred). The position will involve twenty to thirty hours per week. Interested applicants should submit their resume and cover letter to [email protected].. For more information about New Covenant Baptist Church, go to www.newcovenantbaptist.net. (Posted 1-11-24)

Back to top of page

Georgia

MINISTER OF YOUTH/ASSOCIATE PASTOR. The Oaks Baptist Church of Lyons, GA, is seeking to employ a Minister of Youth/Associate Pastor to lead in discipleship, fellowship, worship, and ministry opportunities with our youth. The candidate must relate well with youth, parents, and adult volunteers; promote weekly Bible Study; support the children’s ministry, and provide leadership in worship activities. Interested candidates should submit a resume and cover letter to The Oaks Baptist Church, PO Box 388, Lyons, GA 30436; or email to [email protected]. (Posted 2-22-24)

Back to top of page

Indiana

PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Evansville, IN, seeks a bi-vocational or part-time pastor. Founded in 1847, FBC has a rich history in the community. Pastor needs to be growth minded and have the ability to lead a diverse congregation, encouraging evangelistic programs and initiatives: leading in visitation to the sick, shut-in, bereaved, and those new to the church. For a church its size, we have a very strong mission program. The Senior Pastor shall be a capable administrator, coordinating plans and programs with the Leadership Team. This shall be done working on a team basis with the other Leadership Team members, with the understanding that the coordinating responsibility for the total church program rests with the Senior Pastor. For more information, go to https://fbcevansville.org/career-opportunities or send a request for our full church profile to [email protected]. (Posted 2-23-24)

Back to top of page

Missouri

ASSOCIATE PASTOR. Kirkwood Baptist Church (KBC), St. Louis, Mo., is seeking an Associate Pastor with Students and Families who is responsible for providing leadership, oversight, and care to the students and children of KBC. This role encompasses students from birth to 18 years old and their families. This pastor will work primarily as the youth minister to the congregation, will oversee the children’s ministries and volunteers, while ministering to the entire congregation. A completed job description can be found at Job Description. Resumes should be submitted to Matthew Vandagriff at [email protected]. (Posted 1-23-24)

Back to top of page

Nebraska

PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Norfolk, Nebraska, is seeking an experienced pastor with a graduate degree, commitment to ongoing education, and flexible leadership style. Responsibilities include crafting Bible-based sermons, active participation in worship, and overseeing ministry teams. The candidate should dedicate a minimum of 40 hours per week, engaging in visitations, Bible studies, and community events. Conducting ceremonies, participating in denominational activities, and contributing to the local ministerial association are essential. Regular reporting to the Leadership Council and addressing concerns with the pastoral relations committee is required. Visit http://abcnebraska.com/church-pastor-openings/ for more information. (Posted 1-11-24)

Back to top of page





NewYork

DIRECTOR OF MINISTRY FOR FAMILIES AND CHILDREN. Plymouth Church, a thriving 400-member church in Brooklyn, New York, is seeking a Director of Ministry to Families and Children. Our congregation includes families, particularly those with young children, and a large number of professionals. We seek an energetic minister who will be involved in the development, implementation, and coordination of programs and ministries to welcome, support, and disciple the families and children of Plymouth Church and the community. Send resumes or inquiries to our Senior Minister, Dr. Brett Younger, by email at [email protected] or Plymouth Church, 75 Hicks Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201. (Posted 1-28-24)

Back to top of page

NorthCarolina

MINISTER OF YOUTH. Hayes Barton Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC, is searching for a full-time Minister with Youth to lead its comprehensive ministry with middle school and high school students, as well as their families. A Bachelor’s Degree and previous ministry experience in a Baptist church are required, and a graduate degree from an accredited seminary/divinity school is preferred. HBBC is a large, multi-staffed, moderate Baptist church that affiliates primarily with CBF, CBFNC, and the Raleigh Baptist Association. We ordain women as deacons and ministers, and our worship style is traditional. Candidates may apply online at https://www.hbbc.org/application. Please complete the questionnaire and email your cover letter and resume to [email protected]. (Posted 2-21-23)

PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Bryson City, NC, is seeking a Pastor. We are a congregation of approximately 660 total members and 440 residential members. We’re looking for a Pastor who shares our commitment to Jesus Christ and our concern and compassion for one another, our community, and the world. The church supports CBF and SBC mission causes, has men and women who serve as deacons, and values the 1963 Baptist Faith and Message. For our congregational and pastor profile, see www.firstbaptistchurchbc.org/pastor-search. Please send inquiries, resumes, or other expressions of interest to: [email protected]. (Posted 2-15-24)

MINISTER OF WELCOME AND CONNECTION. Ardmore Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, seeks to reach people through loving hospitality and by helping them to make formational, relational, and missional connections in their lives. A vital position in that endeavor is our Minister of Welcome and Connection. We are seeking a friendly, welcoming, and strategically-minded individual who feels called to serve in this role. This part-time position serves as a member of our Pastoral Staff and will be tasked with strengthening our church’s culture of welcome and also to help craft pathways of connection for both new and long-time members of Ardmore Baptist Church. A detailed job description can be found at https://www.ardmorebaptist.org/employment-opportunities/ and resumes can be sent to [email protected]. (Posted 1-11-24)

Back to top of page





Texas

PASTORAL RESIDENT. Wilshire Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, is accepting applications from individuals who identify with the Baptist and Free Church traditions for their Pastoral Residency Program. This is a 2-year transition-into-ministry program providing immersive experience in both congregational and community ministry within the supportive environment of a teaching congregation. Over the course of their two years the Resident will develop the pastoral identity, theological frameworks, and habits of work and leadership that will contribute to a thriving future as a pastor in vocational/congregational ministry. Residents receive competitive salaries and benefits. This is a full-time job, not an internship. We will be accepting 2 residents to begin August 1, 2024. Candidates must hold an M.Div. by the beginning of their residency. To apply, submit the following: A current resume. A one-page statement of call that addresses how your sense of call, your family of origin, and the role the church has played in your life aligns with your desire to do the program. When submitting your application, please let us know how you learned about the program. Send application to Timothy Peoples, [email protected] and Charlies Fuller, [email protected] . (Posted 2-13-24)

Back to top of page

Virginia

STUDENT PASTOR. Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, VA, is seeking a full-time Student Pastor (grades 6-12). Responsibilities will be to plan, implement, engage, and oversee the Student Ministry at BABC. Meet with the Associate Pastor, discipleship teams, volunteers, parents, and students. Attend weekly staff meetings. Assist with the Student Ministry budget process. Directly supervise an Administrative Assistant and equip and supervise the Student Ministry team and volunteers. Please use this link to view the job description and details on how to apply: https://bonairbaptist.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Student-Pastor-12.2023-1-1.pdf. (Posted 2-22-24)

MINISTER OF MUSIC. Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Troutville, Va., is seeking a part-time Minister of Music (15-20 hours/week). Salary – $11k-$15k (based on experience). The Minister of Music plays a vital role in leading primarily blended worship, assisting in overseeing vocal and instrumental aspects. This position involves a dynamic combination of musical, technical, and administrative responsibilities to ensure the effective execution of the worship ministry vision. Our Minister of Music must have an ongoing, personal relationship with Jesus Christ and desire to see others come to know the Lord through worship, classes, etc. Education & Experience: High School Diploma. Proven experience in leading worship in both traditional and modern styles. Agreement with Pleasant Hill Baptist Church’s doctrinal statement, vision, mission, and values. Proficient in leading both traditional and modern worship styles, vocally and instrumentally. Experience with church production/technical systems and software preferred (e.g., audio desks, lighting consoles, Mediashout, Planning Center Online, Microsoft Office, Apple, etc.) Resumes may be emailed to me at [email protected]. (Posted 2-13-24)

Back to top of page

WestVirginia

PASTOR. Fifth Avenue Baptist Church of Huntington, WV, a member of the American Baptist and WV Baptist Conventions, is actively and prayerfully seeking our next Lead Pastor. Founded in 1872, our downtown church has a rich history of being a loving and welcoming part of our unique community. Our congregation is comprised of multi-generational families, couples, young families, and regular attendees. We seek a strong leader who will work collaboratively with our hardworking staff, enthusiastic church leadership, and our local community leaders. Worship attendance averages 150, and is traditionally liturgical with a blend of contemporary elements, centered around Christ-focused sermons. We are a motivated, dynamic, diverse, and compassionate congregation focused on loving God and our hurting world. Interested candidates with an advanced degree (MDiv preferred) from an accredited seminary may submit their application and resume here: http://fifthavenuebaptist.org/about-us/pastoral-search. (Posted 2-7-24)

Back to top of page

AND MORE

DIRECTOR OF ADVOCATING. The Director of Advocating for Women in Ministry is a new full-time, remote role on the Baptist Women in Ministry (BWIM) team and will be responsible for coordinating BWIM’s current advocacy initiatives and developing new opportunities to advocate for the full affirmation of women in ministry in Baptist life. BWIM’s advocacy efforts include encouraging and equipping Baptist congregations to affirm, value, and elevate women in ministry and leadership, and growing a movement to embed gender equity in Baptist life and communities. Desired qualifications include a master’s degree from an accredited seminary or divinity school, 7+ years of experience in positions connected to Baptist ministry and leadership, demonstrated commitment to equity for women in ministry, and capacity for navigating complex issues, and organizing people, programs, and initiatives to affect change within religious communities. Find more information at www.bwim.info/job-openings. Applications close on February 28, 2024. (Posted 1-28-24)

Back to top of page