Most-read opinion pieces of 2020 addressed the big issues of the year

The most-read opinion columns published by Baptist News Global in 2020 wrestled with the most powerful and painful issues confronting the United States, its churches and people of faith in a year like no other.

Among them were pieces on the pandemic’s threat to clergy mental health; the hypocrisy and decline of white evangelical Christianity; the insidiousness of systemic racism; the struggle of Bible-loving, gay Christians; and the rising tension between church and culture.

Illustrating the timelessness of some of the columnists’ perspectives, four of this year’s Top 10 were published in previous years but touch on subjects relevant to the present, including one about the stark difference between Franklin Graham and his late father, Billy Graham.

Presented here is BNG’s Top 15 list of most-read opinion pieces in 2020: