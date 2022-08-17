My two phone calls to Frederick Buechner

In 1978, someone gave me a copy of Frederick Buechner’s Wishful Thinking: A Theological ABC. I read the first entry — “Agnostic: Some people all of the time and all people some of the time,” and we were off and running.

By the time I finished “Zacchaeus: The unflagging lunacy of God. The unending steaminess of man. The story of Zacchaeus is the Gospel in sycamore. It is the best and oldest joke and the world,” I decided that although I could not be Frederick Buechner, I could at least tell him I wanted to be him.

I called information in Rupert, Vt., and asked for his number.

I was prepared to tell him how much his book meant to me, but I got a recording telling me how to contact “Frederick Buechner Enterprises.”

In 1989, I was writing a dissertation on films and preaching. I quoted Buechner’s Alphabet of Grace on how God speaks through culture, but I wanted a quote about the influence of movies in particular. Wouldn’t it be great if I could get Buechner to write a personal letter with a sentence or two on just that subject?

I called information in Rupert, Vt., and asked for his number. I dialed the number prepared to take down the instructions on how to contact “Frederick Buechner Enterprises.”

But instead, I got “Hello.”

“I’m sorry. I was expecting a recording.”

“Well, you got Fred.”

“Frederick Buechner?”

“That’s who you called.”

“I’m so sorry. I meant to call your office.”

“You got my kitchen.”

“Mr. Buechner, Rev. Buechner, sir, you’re my favorite author. I love your fiction so much. I mean I love your nonfiction so much. Not that your fiction isn’t great. I apologize for being so flustered, but you’re really important to me. I can’t believe I’m talking to you.”

I sounded like a fanboy for the entire call. He gave me his address. I sent a couple of questions. He sent thoughtful answers.

Footnote 47 in my dissertation is “Letter received from Frederick Buechner, January 13, 1990.”

Like a lot of people, I love the Bible, Jesus and the church more because of Frederick Buechner.

Brett Younger serves as senior minister at Plymouth Church in Brooklyn, N.Y.

