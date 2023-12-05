National leader of Chi Alpha resigns as sex abuse scandal looms

The national director of a college ministry that has been embroiled in scandal in Texas resigned Nov. 20, according to reporting by The Christian Post, a conservative online publication.

Scott Martin had led Chi Alpha, a 300-campus ministry of the Assemblies of God, since 2014.

Last academic year, Chi Alpha was suspended from recognition at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, after the leader of that chapter — who was not a Baylor employee — was accused of sexual misconduct with two minors later identified as his own sons.

In September, both Chris Hundl, former ministry leader at Baylor, and his mentor, David Savala, were indicted by a McLennan County, Texas, grand jury on charges of indecency with a child and trafficking of persons.

Savala, who is a registered sex offender, had been at the center of previous controversy within the Assemblies of God group. Critics contend the national leadership of Chi Alpha and of the Assemblies of God were slow to act to prevent child abuse.

Savala had been the focus of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct under the guise of spiritual guidance. Both he and Hundl reportedly taught younger boys that mutual masturbation is a sacred act. Hundl was accused of encouraging two boys under the age of 15 to perform sexual acts in a sauna at Hundl’s home in Waco and at the Houston home of Savala.

In July, William Robinson, a Chi Alpha pastor in Corpus Christi, Texas, also was charged with a first-degree felony of the continuous sexual abuse of a child and pleaded not guilty.

An undated statement posted on the Assemblies of God website claims denominational officials acted promptly as they learned of Savala’s original misconduct and when they learned he had resurfaced.

“When a report first surfaced to the General Council and National Chi Alpha in 2018 of Mr. Savala’s proximity to certain local Texas Chi Alpha groups, the appropriate districts with which these campuses are affiliated were notified,” the statement says. “National Chi Alpha, which serves as a resource for locally operated chapters, made relevant Chi Alpha leaders aware of his status and warned them to cease contact and not permit students or leaders to be around him.”

Neverthless, Savala apparently continued to have contact with several Texas chapters, including the one at Baylor.

“The General Council and National Chi Alpha first became aware of reports of sexual contact with college students at certain Chi Alpha campuses in Texas in April 2023. This triggered district and local investigations into the various allegations.”

The statement adds: “We are heartbroken to hear allegations related to Daniel Savala and the pain his reported actions caused. The Assemblies of God stands in strong opposition to the teachings and practices he followed. While he did not hold credentials with the Assemblies of God and was never on staff with any Chi Alpha campus ministry, The General Council of the Assemblies of God takes matters of this nature seriously and will do everything we can to help.”

The statement says investigations continue and further actions may be taken, “including dismissal of ministers, in response to the investigative findings.”

Ministry Watch quoted Ronald Bloomingkemper, an advocate for abuse victims, as saying AOG leadership has not been responsive enough: “Why was Scott Martin allowed to resign? The fact that he wasn’t terminated speaks volumes about the good old boy club and the internal rot of this organization. Make no mistake, we are in the 21st-century reformation of Jesus flipping tables.”

