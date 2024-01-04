Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Native Hawaiian salt makers combat climate change and pollution to protect a sacred tradition

Exclude from home page  |  January 4, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

On a warm summer afternoon, Tina Taniguchi was on her hands and knees scraping dirt off an oblong depression in the ground. Thick brown hair peeked out from her coconut leaf hat. Splotches of mud stuck to her T-shirt and speckled her smiling face.

More Articles