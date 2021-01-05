Next BNG free webinar will survey global religious issues and human rights

International religion expert Knox Thames will be the featured guest for Baptist News Global’s first free webinar of the new year on Monday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m. Central Time.

Registration for the 75-minute webinar is free. However, registration is required to access the Zoom platform. Register here.

Thames is a Kentucky native who served as special advisor on religious minorities at the U.S. State Department during the Obama and Trump administrations. He is now a senior fellow at the Institute for Global Engagement, made possible through a grant from the Templeton Religion Trust.

He is a graduate of Georgetown College, as well as earning a law degree from American University’s Washington College of Law and a master’s degree in international affairs from the School of International Service at American University.

The title of the webinar derives from a Dec. 11 column he authored for BNG on the observance of U.N. Human Rights Day. The webinar discussion will include updates on global religious persecution, the state of human rights, why American Christians should care about these things, and observations on what could or should happen in 2021. Participants will be able to ask questions in real time.