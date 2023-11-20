Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

‘None Of Us Knows Anything For Certain’: Christian Apologist And Prominent Atheist Debate God’s Existence

Exclude from home page  |  November 20, 2023

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

There was no interrupting, no yelling, no hurled insults, no pounding the podium in this debate, despite its divisive and eternally consequential subject.

More Articles