November 22, then and now

John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, spent the last night of his life in the iconic Texas Hotel in Fort Worth. On the morning of Nov. 22, 1963, he attended a Chamber of Commerce breakfast, then mounted a flatbed truck in front of the hotel and gave a 33-minute address to a crowd of some 8,000 largely adoring Texans. After that, Kennedy and his wife, Jacqueline, went to Dallas.

The rest, as they say, is history.

As the president’s open-car motorcade moved through Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas 60 years ago, Kennedy was assassinated while waving to the crowds gathered along the route. Texas Gov. John Connally, riding with the Kennedys, was wounded but recovered. Kennedy was pronounced dead at Parkland Hospital after two Catholic priests administered Last Rites.

The Very Reverend Oscar L. Huber offered a Latin “conditional absolution,” declared when the priest is not certain “the soul has departed the body”:

I absolve you from all censures and sins in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. If you are living, may the Lord by this holy anointing forgive whatever you have sinned. Amen. I, by the faculty given to me by the Apostolic See, grant to you a plenary indulgence and remission of all sins and I bless you. In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I have the distinct memory of reading a newspaper account of that day noting the attending priest told Mrs. Kennedy that “the soul had not left the body.”

Indeed, few if any of us who were alive on Nov. 23, 1963, will ever forget the national grief that descended on the USA that fateful day, especially those of us who lived in Fort Worth and Dallas. My own memories are, I hope, illustrative.

My father, a devoted “Roosevelt Democrat,” was in the Fort Worth crowd that greeted “Jack” Kennedy outside the Texas Hotel on Nov. 22. He told me that during the Depression my grandparents had only two pictures on the walls of their Paradise, Texas, home — Jesus and Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Roosevelt’s photo was in the living room. Dad urged me to accompany him downtown Nov. 22, but I resisted. Why? Because I was stupid, with little or no sense of history, a fact I’ve tried to correct over the years.

On Nov. 22, 1963, I was a senior at Fort Worth’s R.L. Paschal High School. The news of Kennedy’s death came to Paschal students by means of an announcement through the school’s public address system. “Stunned” is an inadequate understatement. Students and teachers alike were weeping and distraught.

I was in the English class of Sue Coffman, one of the most formative teachers in my entire educational experience. She was young, demanding, direct and engaging. In short, she taught us how to write the English language, or at least tried to. Most of us had studied with her as juniors and readily signed on for a second year.

I do not remember how it developed, but somehow in the midst of the sorrow, we decided we had to do something. “Miss Coffman” suggested we plan a brief group presentation for the entire school in order to share our collective grief.

Somehow, she got permission from the principal’s office, and we went to the school auditorium, where the readings from literature, Scripture — both testaments — and prayers were broadcast over the PA system. For the life of me, I cannot recall the specific content of the program. If memory serves, I think we sang “America the Beautiful.” We were too shocked to think of writing or recording what we said and did. We were simply attempting to find a collective means of sharing our grief.

Sue Coffman led us, taught, challenged and nurtured us as profoundly that day as at any time in our Paschal education. Sue now lives in Dallas where she is a longtime member of Wilshire Baptist Church. We’ve continued to keep in touch over the years. On a terrible day of horrendous evil and national trauma, our teacher encouraged an attempt to bring a modicum of light into our collective darkness. It is a lesson I’ve never forgotten.

“Assassination” is the willful killing, by a sudden, secret or planned attack, of a person — especially if prominent or important. It may be prompted by grievances, notoriety, financial, military, political or other motives. Many times, governments, corporations, organized crime or their agents order assassinations.

“Murder” refers to the act of taking someone’s life, while “assassination” refers to taking the life of an important person.

I believe in an America where the separation of church and state is absolute — where no Catholic prelate would tell the president (should he be Catholic) how to act, and no Protestant minister would tell his parishioners for whom to vote, where no church or church school is granted any public funds or political preference, and where no man is denied public office merely because his religion differs from the president who might appoint him or the people who might elect him.

I believe in an America that is officially neither Catholic, Protestant nor Jewish — where no public official either requests or accepts instructions on public policy from the pope, the National Council of Churches or any other ecclesiastical source, where no religious body seeks to impose its will directly or indirectly upon the general populace or the public acts of its officials, and where religious liberty is so indivisible that an act against one church is treated as an act against all.

For while this year it may be a Catholic against whom the finger of suspicion is pointed, in other years it has been, and may someday be again, a Jew or a Quaker or a Unitarian or a Baptist. It was Virginia’s harassment of Baptist preachers, for example, that helped lead to Jefferson’s statute of religious freedom.

Today I may be the victim, but tomorrow it may be you — until the whole fabric of our harmonious society is ripped at a time of great national peril.

Bill Leonard is founding dean and the James and Marilyn Dunn professor of Baptist studies and church history emeritus at Wake Forest University School of Divinity in Winston-Salem, N.C. He is the author or editor of 25 books. A native Texan, he lives in Winston-Salem with his wife, Candyce, and their daughter, Stephanie.

