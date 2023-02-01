Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Ohio is investigating a Nazi homeschooling network that teaches children to love Hitler

Exclude from home page  |  February 1, 2023

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

Ohio’s department of education is investigating a homeschooling network that claims public schools are run by “Zionist scum,” teaches kids to say “Sieg Heil” in class and instructs fellow parents not to give their kids “Jewish media content.”

More Articles