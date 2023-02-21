Passport produces “Journey to the Cross” devotionals for Lent

The Passport student camping ministry will release “Journey to the Cross,” its annual Lenten devotional series, on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22. The series will be published on the organization’s devotional website, d365.0rg.

The series — which features Scripture, prayer and meditative thoughts accompanied by gentle music — will run through Easter, April 9.

The ecumenical team of writers is composed of:

Daneen Akers, executive director of Watchfire Media

Laura Ayala, Global Missions coordinator for the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship

Todd Buegler, executive director of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Youth Ministry Network and pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna, Minn.

Katherine Doyle, priest in charge at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Covington, Va.

Brian Foreman, coordinator for congregational ministries for the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship

Shelli Latham, president of the Omaha Presbyterian Seminary Foundation

Dan Miglets-Nelson, minister for children and youth, Episcopal Church in Minnesota

Neil Myer, Presbyterian campus minister for UKirk at Michigan State University and director of Christian education at Eastminster Presbyterian Church in East Lansing, Mich.

Passport is a national nonprofit student ministry providing creative summer camp experiences for youth and children, focusing on mission action and education.

“Journey to the Cross” is part of the year-round devotional website and app, d365, a ministry of Passport, sponsored ecumenically by the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, the Presbyterian Mission Agency and the Episcopal Church.