Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Polygamous sect leader pleads guilty in scheme to orchestrate sexual acts involving children

Exclude from home page  |  April 2, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

The leader of an offshoot polygamous sect near the Arizona-Utah border has pleaded guilty to conspiring to transport underage girls across state lines in what authorities say was a yearslong scheme to orchestrate sexual acts involving children.

More Articles