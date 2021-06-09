Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Poor People’s Campaign plans ‘Moral March on Manchin’

Exclude from home page  |  June 9, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

The faith-led Poor People’s Campaign is planning a march in the home state of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to protest the moderate Democrat’s recent decision to oppose voting rights legislation and efforts to end the Senate filibuster.

Print

More Articles