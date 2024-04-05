Baptist News Global
Pope shows off rosary of slain Ukrainian soldier, denounces ‘madness of war’

Pope Francis led thousands of people in a moment of silence Wednesday to pray for the aid workers killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza and a young Ukrainian soldier named Oleksandre who was killed in ‘’this madness of war.”

