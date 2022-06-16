Religious Liberty Council elects two BJC board members

Members of the Religious Liberty Council on June 15 elected two candidates to serve as representatives on the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty board of directors and re-elected three already serving on the board.

The council, which is one of many supporting groups of BJC, also re-elected three officers to additional one-year terms. The council is comprised of donors who have contributed to BJC within the past three years.

Elected to their first three-year terms on the board were Los Angeles resident Katherine Moore, a trustee of the Eula Mae and John Baugh Foundation founded by her grandparents, and Keisha Patrick, youth and young adult pastor at Third Street Church of God in Washington, D.C.

Re-elected as council representatives on the BJC board were Anyra Cano, coordinator of Texas Baptist Women in Ministry, Sofi Hersher of the Jewish Partnership for Democracy, and Kenton Keller, president of an executive coaching firm and member of Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas.

Texas pastor and author Aurelia Dávila Pratt and former RLC secretary Ashton Wells were re-elected as co-chairs of the council, and Brent Newberry, lead pastor of First Baptist Church in Worcester, Mass., was re-elected as secretary.

BJC Executive Director Amanda Tyler praised RLC members for contributions exceeding $486,000 last year, which “was one of our most generous fundraising years ever for BJC.”

Support also has been strong for ministry initiatives such as Christians Against Christian Nationalism and Save Oak Flat, a campaign to save sacred native American land in the Tonto National Forest from mining.