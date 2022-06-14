Baptist News Global
Saddleback Successor Cleared of Allegations of Overbearing Leadership

Exclude from home page  |  June 14, 2022

Leaders at Rick Warren’s Saddleback Church say a preliminary investigation has cleared Warren’s recently announced successor, Andy Wood, of allegations of an authoritarian leadership style that demands unquestioning loyalty.

