Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Saints Linebacker Demario Davis Places Spotlight On The Power Of Prayer After Daughter Suffers Seizure

Exclude from home page  |  September 13, 2023

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

The New Orleans Saints won their season opener in dramatic fashion — defeating the Tennessee Titans 16-15 at the Caesars Superdome — but it was linebacker Demario Davis who stole the spotlight after the game with an amazing story of faith.

More Articles