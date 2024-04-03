Baptist News Global
T.D. Jakes mentioned briefly in suit against music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

April 3, 2024

Read the full story: Religion News Service

A lawsuit accusing music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual harassment, illegal drug activity and sex trafficking cites Bishop T.D. Jakes as someone who the rapper hoped would help improve his image.

