Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

The Catholic view on indulgences and how they work today

Exclude from home page  |  December 15, 2022

Read the full story: The Conversation

In 1517, the German theologian Martin Luther nailed 95 theses to Wittenberg’s Castle Church door, attacking indulgences, a Catholic practice that, according to church teachings, can reduce or eliminate punishment for sin.

More Articles