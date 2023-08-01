Baptist News Global
The Fight For Women’s Suffrage: An Iconic Moment Shaped By Quaker Beliefs On Gender

August 1, 2023

On July 19, 1848, nearly 300 men and women gathered in Seneca Falls, New York, to begin the United States’ first public political meeting regarding women’s rights.

