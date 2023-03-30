Baptist News Global
The Man Who Leads Senate Prayer Is Fed Up With ‘Thoughts And Prayers’

After another mass shooting took the lives of six people, including three 9-year-old children, at a Nashville, Tennessee, school, Senate Chaplain Barry Black used his opening prayer to urge lawmakers to take action.

