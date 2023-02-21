Asbury University closes down revival that clogged small Kentucky town

Asbury University has ended the revival that drew tens of thousands of participants and generated global media attention across the past two weeks.

The Christian school in Wilmore, Ky., said Feb. 20 it took the action in consultation with law enforcement officials. The campus chapel and local parking no longer could handle the surge of visitors seeking to participate in the revival that continued 24 hours a day since Feb. 8, the university announced.

“Earlier today, we had authorities that had to redirect traffic away from Wilmore,” university President Kevin Brown announced to worshipers Feb. 19. “Our town’s institutions, and our town’s infrastructure … is just not in a place to absorb, at this moment, the influx of the blessed guests that we have had come to Wilmore.”

Video and still images of revival participants singing, crying, embracing and reading Scripture went viral as the event continued day after day. The university canceled classes for the duration of the gathering, which sparked copycat revivals in other areas.

But with a student body of around 1,700 and a municipal population of about 6,000, the revival had to be ended, university officials said.

Brown urged students to consider the achievements of their worship.

“Whether you call this a revival or a renewal or an outpouring or an awakening, what we have experienced on this campus these last few weeks is unlike anything I have ever experienced in my entire life,” Brown said.

The university also announced services for the public will be available “at another location” in central Kentucky beginning Feb. 21, and services for college and high school students would continue through Feb. 23.

