Transitions for the week of 1-3-20

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Matt Boschen, to Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Glen Allen, Va., as associate pastor for students. He comes from Shalom Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., where he was director of youth and young adults.

Lynn Brinkley, to Baptist Women in Ministry, as associate director, effective Jan. 15. She comes from Campbell University Divinity School, Buies Creek, N.C., where she was director of church, alumni and student relations.

Koby Strawser, to First Baptist Church, Erwin, Tenn., as pastor.

John Sullivan, to Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Glen Allen, Va., as pastor for worship arts and missions.

Matthew Tape, to Chester Baptist Church, Chester, Vermont, as pastor. He comes from Lawings Chapel, Maidens, N.C.

RETIREMENT

Lee Ellison, retiring after more than 15 years as pastor of Mount Hermon Baptist Church, Moseley, Va., effective May 31.

ORDINATION

Nicole Yvonne Duncan-Smith, ordained to ministry on Dec. 22 by First Baptist Church, Brooklyn, N.Y.

DEATHS

Robert H. Dilday, 64, died Dec. 22 in Richmond, Va. He was managing editor of the Religious Herald for 27 years and from 2014-2018 he was editor-in-chief of Baptist News Global. He was ordained on Dec. 14, 2019, as an Episcopal priest and began his role as assistant priest at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Richmond. He is survived by his father, Russell Dilday; two sons, Harrison and Andrew; and two sisters Nancy Duck and Ellen Garett.

Dwight V. Meader, 95, died Nov. 21 in Rochester, N.H. He served as minister to First Baptist Church, Wales, Mass; First Baptist Church, Hudson, N.H.; and Community Church of Alton, N.H. After he retired, he served the Crown Point Baptist Church in Stratford, N.H. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lois; and son, Stephen. He is survived by sons, Alan and Glen; daughters, Elaine M. Hebert, Karen E. Meader, and Jocelyn L. Poire; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Darold H. Morgan, 95, died Dec. 11 in Dallas, Texas. He was pastor of churches in Texas and Alabama, the most recent being Cliff Temple Baptist Church in Dallas. In 1971 he was elected president and CEO of the Annuity Board of the Southern Baptist Convention (now GuideStone Financial Resources), where he served until retirement in 1990. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth. He is survived by two sons, Tim and Marshall; a daughter, June Reynolds; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

KUDOS

CHURCH ANNIVERSARIES

First Baptist Church, Seattle, Wash.; 150 years; Dec. 29.

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Click here to learn more.

In case you missed them:

Transitions for the week of 12-20-19

Transitions for the week of 12-6-19

Transitions for the week of 11-22-19

Transitions for the week of 11-15-19