Want to fix America’s woes? Start by getting to know your neighbors, researcher says

October 19, 2023

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Seth Kaplan, a researcher at Johns Hopkins who studies fragile states around the world, argues that rebuilding social capital— including religious congregations — can help address some of the more pressing social problems.

