When artificial intelligence finds its way into the church

Throughout history, the gospel has been subjected to scorn, disbelief and persecution, yet its transformative message, thriving under God’s Spirit, has endured.

Even so, each successive generation of Christians confronts a unique set of challenges, shaped by worldly opposition and spiritual deception, with the intent to silence or distort this word of truth and liberty. For centuries, Christian leaders have resolutely stood their ground, preserved the integrity of the gospel and nurtured their communities through preaching, love and service.

The swift expansion and sway of artificial intelligence has started to make waves beyond the marketplace and into places of worship, specifically the church. For instance, a German church recently utilized AI during a Sunday service, a move that ignited heated debates within the worldwide church community.

The application of such advanced technology in a traditionally human-led sphere raises profound questions about the fusion of tradition and modernity, faith and science. It forces us to confront the boundaries of AI’s role and its potential impact on faith-based practices and rituals.

This also opens a broader dialogue on how to navigate technological advancements while preserving our essence and purpose.

“Despite reservations among some, artificial intelligence has emerged as a powerful communications tool in the 21st century.”

Let’s define AI briefly. In simple terms, it involves developing computer software that can think, learn and communicate like human beings. And despite reservations among some, artificial intelligence has emerged as a powerful communications tool in the 21st century.

How we respond to this challenge in the church depends on our perspective. Part of what makes the Great Commission so great is its global scope and inclusivity. To effectively engage with this worldwide call, we can consider AI a valuable tool, offering unique opportunities to broaden our reach and deepen our impact. This technology can aid us in transcending physical boundaries and cultural barriers, thereby enriching our ability to fulfill the effective preaching mission.

On one hand, artificial intelligence offers numerous benefits. It can sift through large volumes of data to discern patterns, enabling church leaders to devise more efficient ministry programs. Routine tasks such as recording donations and attendance data can be managed by AI, allowing church staff to focus on other tasks. Additionally, AI can help personalize content, suggesting Bible study materials or prayer schedules, thus facilitating a deeper understanding of the Bible through targeted resources. It also can indicate the kind of content people are drawn to, aiding in spreading the gospel and sermon preparation.

Conversely, artificial intelligence carries potential pitfalls. It might be utilized to manipulate biblical texts to reflect current societal values and knowledge, which could lead to a decrease in church attendance or desensitize Christians, ultimately stifling their creativity and inducing complacency. By modifying the core principles of the Christian faith, AI would alter the gospel itself, with the younger generations being particularly susceptible.

For instance, imagine a scenario where a religious organization decides to use artificial intelligence to create an automated sermon generator. The AI analyzes biblical texts and combines them with current societal values, producing sermons that align with contemporary beliefs and knowledge.

While this may seem convenient at first, it could potentially lead to a decrease in church attendance as some individuals might feel disconnected from the core teachings of their faith. Moreover, the constant exposure to tailored messages could desensitize Christians to the profound impact of Scripture and limit their ability to interpret and apply biblical principles creatively in their lives.

“Reliance on AI-generated sermons may stifle the unique perspectives and spiritual growth within the Christian community.”

Ultimately, this reliance on AI-generated sermons may stifle the unique perspectives and spiritual growth within the Christian community.

Moreover, the potential scarier side of AI cannot be ignored. There are concerns that it might intensify societal inequality and injustice, leading possibly to job losses as machines supersede human labor. The more alarming apprehension is the possibility of AI being used by dishonest individuals to create weapons of mass destruction or for invasive surveillance, a worry that resonates within church leadership circles.

Artificial intelligence, much like any other technology, bears no inherent morality — it is neither inherently good nor bad. As we’ve seen in the past with technologies like television, initial skepticism gave way to broad adoption for the expansion of ministry reach.

As members of Christ’s body, our mission is not to control the course of technology but rather to show stewardship over our individual lives, homes and faith communities. As Paul counsels in Romans 12:2, “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.”

In this way, we can discern and align ourselves with God’s good, pleasing and perfect will. It is only with such commitment that the church will continue to thrive.

Rosaly Guzman is a teacher, speaker and life coach. She holds a master’s degree in theology and is working on a doctoral degree in ministry. She serves at Crosslife Church in Oviedo, Fla,, in the women’s ministry.

Related articles:

This article was written using Chat GPT AI | Opinion by Mallory Challis

Reverend Roboto: Artificial intelligence and pastoral care | Analysis by Kristen Thomason