Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Who’s giving Americans spiritual care? As congregational attendance shrinks, it’s often chaplains

Exclude from home page  |  December 1, 2022

Read the full story: The Conversation

When Americans picture a chaplain, many of them likely think of someone like Father Mulcahy, the Irish American priest who cared for Korean War soldiers in the classic TV show “M.A.S.H.”

More Articles