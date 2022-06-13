Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Why a Presbyterian Elder Defended Muslims Building a Mosque in Middle Tennessee

Exclude from home page  |  June 13, 2022

Read the full story: Christianity Today

Eric Treene has gone to court to defend Jews, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Muslims, and people from other minority faiths for more than 25 years. If you ask him why, he points to the Bible and the Westminster Confession.

More Articles