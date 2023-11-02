Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Why Black women like Yolanda Pierce are rising to lead top theology schools

Exclude from home page  |  November 2, 2023

Read the full story: Religion News Service

At Mount Holyoke College, the oldest of the Seven Sisters colleges, Danielle R. Holley was recently appointed as the school’s 20th president. At Boston University, Melissa Gilliam was recently appointed as its president.

More Articles