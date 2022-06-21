Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Wiccan celebration of summer solstice is a reminder that change, as expressed in nature, is inevitable

Exclude from home page  |  June 21, 2022

Read the full story: The Conversation

Summer solstice, a time when the northern hemisphere will experience the maximum hours of sunlight, takes place on June 21 – and will be celebrated by followers of Wicca, a form of contemporary Paganism, with a holiday known as Litha.

More Articles