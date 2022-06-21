Wiccan celebration of summer solstice is a reminder that change, as expressed in nature, is inevitable

Summer solstice, a time when the northern hemisphere will experience the maximum hours of sunlight, takes place on June 21 – and will be celebrated by followers of Wicca, a form of contemporary Paganism, with a holiday known as Litha.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | June 21, 2022
Summer solstice, a time when the northern hemisphere will experience the maximum hours of sunlight, takes place on June 21 – and will be celebrated by followers of Wicca, a form of contemporary Paganism, with a holiday known as Litha.
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionTyler Tankersley
NewsCynthia Astle
OpinionMaina Mwaura
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionDan McGee and Linda Francis Cross
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionEric Minton
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisRick Pidcock
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionEugene G. Akins III
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionErica Whitaker
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionLetters to the Editor
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisPam Durso and Carol McEntyre
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBeverly A. Howard
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsEmily Cousins
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionTyler Tankersley
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionDan McGee and Linda Francis Cross
OpinionEric Minton
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionEugene G. Akins III
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionLetters to the Editor
OpinionBeverly A. Howard
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionEarl Chappell
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionErin Albin Hill
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionRob Lee
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionBarry Howard
OpinionBill Self
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionMadison Boboltz
OpinionStephanie Nash
OpinionRodney Kennedy
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff