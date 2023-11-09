Wisconsin Senate approves amendment blocking church closures during public state of emergencies

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate voted Tuesday to approve an amendment to the state constitution that would prohibit government agencies from ordering churches to shut down during a state of emergency.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | November 9, 2023
The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate voted Tuesday to approve an amendment to the state constitution that would prohibit government agencies from ordering churches to shut down during a state of emergency.
OpinionDarrell Hamilton II
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
OpinionPhawnda Moore
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionChris Caldwell
NewsRay Mwareya
OpinionCathy Payne Anderson
NewsMaina Mwaura
AnalysisDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsCynthia Astle
OpinionTodd Heifner
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionJeremiah Bullock
OpinionJohn Carter
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisRick Pidcock
OpinionCody J. Sanders
AnalysisSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBri Stensrud
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Hampton
OpinionDavid Jordan
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsRay Mwareya
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Hampton
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMallory Challis
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsTyler Hummel
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionDarrell Hamilton II
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionChris Caldwell
OpinionCathy Payne Anderson
OpinionTodd Heifner
OpinionJeremiah Bullock
OpinionJohn Carter
OpinionCody J. Sanders
OpinionBri Stensrud
OpinionDavid Jordan
OpinionSusan K. Smith
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionPaul Lawrence
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionMartin Thielen
OpinionJennifer Brown
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionBrittany Stillwell
OpinionCaleb Cooke
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionChrista Brown, David Clohessy and Dave Pittman
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff