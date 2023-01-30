Zimbabwe Theological Seminary names new principal

Munorwei Chirovamavi has been named principal of the Zimbabwe Theological Seminary, succeeding Dudzirai Chimeri, who died in an October automobile accident.

The seminary has been a longtime partner with Baptists in the United States, with particular identification with the Alliance of Baptists and the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. One of its former leaders, Henry Mugabe, who also died in the October crash, taught frequently at U.S. seminaries and served as a U.S. ambassador for the African school.

Chirovamavi was elected to the post by the school’s board of trustees, according to M. Tswana, trustee chairwoman.

The new principal is senior pastor of Tafara Baptist Church in Harare and executive director of To Love a Child Zimbabwe, a ministry that works with children with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

He is a graduate of Baptist Theological Seminary of Zimbabwe, the University of South Africa, the University of Zimbabwe and the New Theology School. He has taught theology and religious studies, as well as media and communication studies.

He is an alumnus of the United States International Leadership Visitors Program, the Institute of Theology and Disability and the center for reconciliation at Duke University.

Related articles:

Henry Mugabe and son reportedly killed in crash in Zimbabwe