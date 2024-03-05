Baptist News Global
6 House Dems, back from Israel, accuse Netanyahu of ‘utter disregard for Palestinian lives’

Exclude from home page  |  March 5, 2024

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

Six U.S. House of Representatives Democrats returned from an Israel trip accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “utter disregard for Palestinian lives” and fearing that he is moving toward Gaza’s “total destruction.”

