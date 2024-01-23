Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

A celebrated temple in India is also a symbol of the country’s anti-Muslim campaign

Exclude from home page  |  January 23, 2024

Read the full story: Religion News Service

On Jan. 22, hundreds of thousands of Hindus in India will consecrate the Ram Temple, an ornate, three-storied structure built over more than three years in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

More Articles