Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

A Georgia church, kicked out of the SBC for allowing gay members, wants to make sure ‘everybody’s welcome’

Exclude from home page  |  April 8, 2021

Read the full story: USA Today

Two weeks after being kicked out of the Southern Baptist Convention, Towne View Baptist Church celebrated its 32nd anniversary by formally accepting members the SBC said they should have turned away.

More Articles