A scholar of Jewish studies airs a few inconvenient lessons of Hanukkah

December 21, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Hanukkah, which began Sunday, commemorates the heroic resistance of a group of Jewish rebels called the Maccabees to the Syrian Greek Emperor Antiochus IV in 167 B.C.E. We sing songs lauding them and celebrating their victory.

