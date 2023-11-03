Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

ACLU Asks Supreme Court To Block Tennessee Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Trans Youth

Exclude from home page  |  November 3, 2023

Read the full story: HuffPost

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case involving the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

More Articles