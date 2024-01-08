Alice Hoffman’s new book will imagine Anne Frank’s life before she kept a diary

With the cooperation of the Anne Frank House, a novel based on Frank’s life immediately before she began keeping a diary will be released in September by the children’s publisher Scholastic.
January 8, 2024
