Alisha Damron Seruyange named CBF Alabama associate coordinator and CBF young Baptist event specialist

Alisha Damron Seruyange has been named the Alabama Cooperative Baptist Fellowship associate coordinator and CBF young Baptist event specialist. She started her job Jan. 1.

“A dynamic force in Christian ministry, Alisha brings a wealth of experience, including her role as the co-founder of Terra Nova academy in Kampala, Uganda,” Alabama CBF said in a news release. “This significant addition enhances the collaborative mission of Alabama CBF. … Her impactful journey in education and ministry is marked by a commitment to holistic learning and emotional intelligence.

“In her new role, Alisha will provide leadership to the ongoing mission and ministry of Alabama CBF as well as to the larger CBF ecosystem as she guides the planning and development of gathering opportunities for young Baptists in our fellowship.”

Alabama CBF Coordinator Lucas Dorion, who has known Damron Seruyange for about two decades, expressed enthusiasm for her appointment.

“What I remember of Alisha then is still true of her today. She is a passionate Christ-follower who not only loves people but also knows how to be with people.”

“I first met Alisha when she was a student at Samford (University) nearly 20 years ago when I invited her to serve as a Disciple Now group leader at Riverchase Baptist, where I was the minister to students,” Dorion recalled. “What I remember of Alisha then is still true of her today. She is a passionate Christ-follower who not only loves people but also knows how to be with people. Whether it is high school students or veteran ministers, she puts people at ease with the depth of trust she naturally engenders.

“The opportunity to collaborate with her as the new Alabama CBF associate coordinator and CBF young Baptist event specialist feels like a gift. Alisha will amplify our already good work, and through her contributions, we will see the kingdom of God come more fully into our world.”

Brian Foreman, coordinator of congregational ministries for the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, echoed Dorion’s sentiments.

“We could not be more excited by the gifts and passion that Alisha will bring to CBF’s work with young Baptists,” Foreman said. “She is highly collaborative. She is an includer. She will be an amazing person to give leadership and vision within the Young Baptist Ecosystem, building on the strong history of events and imagining new ones.”

Alabama CBF Moderator Kristin Prasad predicted Damron Seruyange will strengthen CBF ministry in the state.

“We are excited to have Alisha join Alabama CBF,” said Prasad, minister to children and families at First Baptist Church in Huntsville. “She brings a wealth of experience, unbridled enthusiasm and most of all a passion to share the message of Christ. She will be an incredible asset to our team and organization.”

Damron Seruyange likewise expressed optimism for her new role.

“The momentum I feel in joining the work of Alabama CBF and CBF is centered on the joy I find in a team approach to Christian ministry,” she said. “I get to wake up every day, bring people together for meaningful connection as we encounter God, and give God’s good news to a world that could use it. It does not get much better than that for me.”

Damron Seruyange is a graduate of Samford University in Homewood, Ala., near Birmingham, and Duke University Divinity School in Durham, N.C. Baptist Church of the Covenant in Birmingham ordained her to the ministry in 2007.

She and her husband, Abdul, have three children, Micaiah, Malina and Charlie Mae, and a foster son, Frankie.