Amid Unrest, Kazakhstan Adds More Restrictions For Religious Meetings

Exclude from home page  |  January 7, 2022

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev signed into law amendments to the religion law to make holding religious events away from state-registered places of worship more difficult. The amendments come into force on Jan. 9.

