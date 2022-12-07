Anthony Everett will coordinate Baptist Seminary of Kentucky’s Siloam Project

Anthony Everett, a human rights advocate, public theologian and congregational coach/consultant, has been appointed to the Baptist Seminary of Kentucky staff as coordinator of the school’s Siloam Project, effective Dec. 15.

Everett comes to his new role from service as executive director of Mission Behind Bars and Beyond, a Louisville, Ky.-based organization that advocates for and walks alongside formerly incarcerated individuals as they seek to build a new life beyond prison walls. He also is a coach/consultant with the Strengthening the Black Church for the 21st Century Coaching Network.

At BSK, he will provide leadership to an initiative that was created to accelerate the seminary’s congregation-centered approach to theological education. The Siloam Project strives to increase the quality of student formation for ministry, improve access for people who have limited opportunity for advanced theological study, and collaborate with partners to develop continuing education resources.

Funded by a nearly $1 million grant from the Lilly Endowment, the Siloam Project also will develop a network of “learning churches,” which will inform and help shape BSK’s approach to contextual theological education.

Everett is an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church. As the former associate director for African American Ministries with New Church Development for the Kentucky Conference, he brings with him experiences he gained from planting and supporting new faith communities, churches and ministries.

By Faith Magazine, a publication that serves Black United Methodist congregations and faith leaders, recently named Everett one of the inaugural recipients of its MLK Drum Major Award. The honor recognizes people who model Martin Luther King Jr.’s “courage and devotion to selfless community service.” An example of Everett’s community service is his role in founding the Centre for Prophetic Activism, a social justice enterprise that equips faith leaders, organizers, activists and social entrepreneurs working to bring justice in their communities.

Everett, a native of Washington, D.C., earned his undergraduate degree and his first theological degree from schools in Dallas. He holds the bachelor of science degree in organizational management from Paul Quinn College and the master of divinity degree from Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University. He received the doctor of ministry degree from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio.

Related articles:

Kentucky seminary receives nearly $1 million grant from Lilly for education innovation

Kentucky seminary receives Baugh Foundation grant to start Institute for Black Church Studies

Baptist Seminary of Kentucky seeks a new name