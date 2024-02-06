Baptist News Global
Antisemitism is a sin against God, Pope Francis says, as hate crimes surge

Exclude from home page  |  February 6, 2024

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Concerned by the “spiral of unprecedented violence” in the Holy Land, which is causing division and hostility all over the world, Pope Francis condemned antisemitism while making an urgent appeal for peace in a letter published on Saturday (Feb. 3).

