Are LGBTQ students at Christian schools discriminated against? A lawsuit, scholarly studies say yes.

Two weeks before she graduated from Moody Bible Institute last year, two top administrators called Megan Steffen, a student at the school, and grilled her about her sexuality.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | April 8, 2021
Two weeks before she graduated from Moody Bible Institute last year, two top administrators called Megan Steffen, a student at the school, and grilled her about her sexuality.
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionKim Brewer
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionJacob George
NewsBarbara Francis
AnalysisBrian Foreman and Justin Nelson
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBeth Allison Barr
OpinionRichard T. Hughes
OpinionSteve Sullivan
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionLaura Mayo
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionRick Pidcock
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionKim Brewer
OpinionJacob George
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBeth Allison Barr
OpinionRichard T. Hughes
OpinionSteve Sullivan
OpinionLaura Mayo
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionSteve Sullivan
OpinionTyler Tankersley
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionEarl Chappell
OpinionCurtis Ramsey-Lucas
OpinionShane Claiborne and Michael Martin
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionAmber Cantorna
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionPhawnda Moore
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff