Baptist pastors and leaders join clemency plea for Melissa Lucio

Exclude from home page  |  March 23, 2022

Read the full story: Baptist Standard

Dozens of Texas Baptists—including the executive director of the Hispanic Baptist Convention of Texas—are among more than 100 faith leaders requesting clemency for Melissa Lucio, who is scheduled to be executed April 27.

