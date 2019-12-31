BNG’s Top 25 of the decade

The readers of Baptist News Global displayed a voracious and varied appetite for news and analysis over the past 10 years.

Their hunger for thoughtful, contextualized information about the events and ideas shaping American society and Baptist life generated more than 20 million page views at BNG since 2010. Topics ranged from transgender and same-sex marriage issues, toxic charity, immigration and President Trump’s reshaping of evangelical Christianity.

Presented here are BNG’s top 25 news and opinion articles during the past decade.