BNG’s Top 25 of the decade

The readers of Baptist News Global displayed a voracious and varied appetite for news and analysis over the past 10 years.
Their hunger for thoughtful, contextualized information about the events and ideas shaping American society and Baptist life generated more than 20 million page views at BNG since 2010. Topics ranged from transgender and same-sex marriage issues, toxic charity, immigration and President Trump’s reshaping of evangelical Christianity.
Presented here are BNG’s top 25 news and opinion articles during the past decade.
- “Seven things I’m learning about transgender persons,” opinion by Mark Wingfield, May 13, 2016.
- “Stuffing shoe boxes for the world’s poor? Maybe you should reconsider,” news by Blake Tommey, March 29, 2017.
- “The death of Christianity in the U.S.,” opinion by Miguel De La Torre, Nov. 13, 2017.
- “3 words for the church in 2019: ‘we were wrong,’” opinion by Mark Wingfield, Jan. 1, 2019.
- “The president is correct: there IS an insanity gripping our nation,” opinion by Robert P. Sellers, Aug. 20, 2019.
- “Wendell Berry expounds on gay marriage,” news by Bob Allen, Jan. 14, 2013.
- “Same-sex married couple to lead historic Baptist church,” news by Bob Allen, Jan. 9, 2017.
- “10 alternatives to Operation Christmas Child,” opinion by Mark Wingfield, Sept. 11, 2017.
- “Painful lessons from a pastor’s viral transgender post,” opinion by Mark Wingfield, May 31, 2016.
- “President Trump, you could make things a little easier for preachers,” opinion by Brett Younger, Feb. 16, 2017.
- “Donald Trump stole my old church,” opinion by Brett Younger, July 13, 2017.
- “What if white Christians had a more realistic image of Jesus, a dark-skinned, religious-minority refugee?” opinion by Laura Mayo, Dec. 4, 2019.
- “I’m embarrassed by American Christianity. I’m just not ready to give up on Jesus,” opinion by Russ Dean, July 26, 2019.
- “Baptists withdraw support for Franklin Graham rally in Puerto Rico,” news by Bob Allen, Feb. 7, 2017.
- “An open letter to Donald Trump on his recent Christian conversion,” opinion by Miguel De La Torre, June 27, 2016.
- “Be careful how close you let Jesus get to real life,” opinion by Corey Fields, Aug. 30, 2017.
- “Chapel speaker terms Calvinism ‘Trojan Horse,’” news by Bob Allen, Dec. 1, 2016.
- “The megachurch bubble is about to burst: What will that mean for American culture?” opinion by Alan Bean, Sept. 11, 2017.
- “8 topics that ought to be on every youth minister’s agenda,” opinion by Mark Wingfield, June 5, 2015.
- “Virgin Birth debate interrupts regular ‘War on Christmas’ program,” news by Bob Allen, Dec. 21, 2016.
- “The spiritual practice of stacking stones,” opinion by Jayne Hugo Davis, July 26, 2015.
- “Can Tom Wright save Christianity?” opinion by Alan Bean, Feb. 17, 2017.
- “North Carolina: Seeming rather than being,” opinion by Greg Jarrell, April 6, 2016.
- “How to throw away a Bible,” opinion by Alan Rudnick, June 24, 2014.
- “When religious liberty demands cease to be legitimate,” opinion by Amy Butler, April 19, 2016.