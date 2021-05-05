Baptist News Global
Bob Abernethy, host and founder of ‘Religion & Ethics NewsWeekly,’ dies at 93

May 5, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Veteran broadcast journalist Bob Abernethy, who founded the PBS program “Religion & Ethics NewsWeekly,” has died at the age of 93.

