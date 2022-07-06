Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Church destroyed during 9/11 attacks consecrated as national shrine

Exclude from home page  |  July 6, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine was consecrated Monday (July 4) in New York City. The original church, founded in 1916 on nearby Cedar Street in lower Manhattan, was destroyed in the aftermath of the attacks on Sept. 11.

More Articles