Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Faith leaders urge lawmakers to pass expanded child tax credit

Exclude from home page  |  December 16, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Faith leaders joined members of Congress on Capitol Hill Thursday (Dec. 15) to voice support for the expansion of the child tax credit, urging lawmakers to reinstate a broader version of the anti-poverty benefit before the end of the year.

More Articles